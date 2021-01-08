Glenn R. Reus

Glenn Reus, age 92, of Pine River passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021 at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska with Fr. Tony VanderLoop as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. Glenn Raymond Reus was born February 27, 1928 in Chaska, the son of Peter and Emma (Schoen) Reus. After serving his country in the United States Navy, Glenn was united in marriage with Joycelyn Babb. Glenn worked as a lineman for REA. Later he worked as a lineman and construction manager at Northern States Power, retiring in 1985. Glenn enjoyed the outdoors and his retirement home in Pine River. He’ll be remembered for his gentle and kind nature. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers. Glenn is survived by his wife Joycelyn; one daughter, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
