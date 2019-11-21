Glenda Magdalena Effertz, 86, of Green Isle, MN, passed from this world and entered heaven, Friday, November 15, 2019, with her family by her side. Glenda was born in Young America Township, Carver County, Minnesota on July 31, 1933 to the late Herman and Gertrude (Wolters) Bressler. Her entire life she lived in the Norwood-Young America, Henderson, Belle Plaine area, living on the family farm (Circle E Spred), outside Green Isle, until her death. On July 7, 1956, she married John LeRoy Effertz at St. John’s Catholic Church, Belle Plaine, MN. Survived by her four children, John Joseph Effertz of Enid, OK, Thomas Leroy Effertz and his wife Denise of St. Petersburg, FL, Kevin Patrick Effertz of Green Isle, MN and Jolene Lyn Effertz Boatright and her husband George of Richmond, VA; also, Glenda has three grandchildren, Shane Effertz of Tampa, FL, Ethan Effertz of Green Isle, MN, and McKenzie Effertz of Howard Lake, MN. She also is survived by a host of nieces and nephews from both Bressler and Effertz families. Glenda has two sisters who are still with us, Lyla Smith of Henderson, MN and Mavis Grimmelman of LeSueur, MN. Preceded in death by her husband John “Jack” Effertz (June 26, 1982) and three brothers, Herman Bressler, Ronald Bressler and Glen Bressler (her twin). Also, she had two special and dear friends from the last 37 years of her life - Vic Prescher, who passed away in December 2000 and Ed Bleck who passed recently, in February 2019. Both were very special people in her life. Glenda was very active in the community. She had many activities she enjoyed and one was to help others. Since 1983, she worked for the Nutrition Services and then Lutheran Social Services delivering and feeding daily meals to the participants at several local area nutritional sites for the elderly including the Highland Commons in Arlington, MN. She enjoyed seeing her friends every day and making sure they had a hot meal. It was always fun to stop by and see what game or holiday fun she had going on during the meals. In the last few years, Glenda took on another part-time position, cleaning the Arlington and Gaylord Post Offices weekly. She enjoyed seeing everyone who came into the Post Office to pick up their mail or to mail a package. It was her form of social media. Glenda’s first love was to farm. She lived on the family homestead until her death. She loved being out in the country and to be outside. She had the best-looking lawn in Sibley County, as she mowed it weekly. She also loved to garden and grew fresh vegetables and grew so much, she gave much of it away. If you knew Glenda, you would have to know she loved to start a fire. She would burn her garbage, dried grass clippings, fallen branches, twigs and just about anything else she was able to burn. We are sure the Green Isle Fire Department looked forward to her daily call checking to make sure it was OK to start a fire. Glenda was a very active 86-year-old. She loved to be with her family and friends and go to area festivals and parades, but also travel with her family. Her last big trip was to Nashville and as she enjoyed country music, she was excited to see the Grand Ole Opry, the Johnny Cash Museum and a surprise concert by Vince Gill and friends. Glenda was a Christian and a proud member of the Catholic Church. She attended both St. Brendan’s in Green Isle, MN and St. Mary’s in Arlington, MN. Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church in Green Isle, MN with the burial at St. John’s Catholic Church Cemetery, Belleplaine, MN. Father Aaron Johanneck will officiate both the service and burial. Following the service and burial, a Celebration of Life will be held across the street at the Green Isle Gym from 3-6 p.m. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends.
Glenda Magdalena Effertz
To plant a tree in memory of Glenda Effertz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.