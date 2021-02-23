Glen Magnus Jorgensen of Waverly, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 16, 2021, at the age of 93. Glen was born in Oster, Woodland Township, Wright County on October 22, 1927 to Magnus and Alice (Lindgren) Jorgensen. He was baptized and confirmed at Nylunda Lutheran Church, Lake Mary. As a first generation American, born to a Danish immigrant father, Glen took great pride in his Scandinavian heritage and passed on endless family history and stories from his childhood. He often shared with people that he was born and raised in the house in which he lived for his entire life and “never moved off the spot”. Glen began his career at Millerbernd Manufacturing Company in 1947 as one of six employees and retired in 1990. He was proud of his 43 years with the company and continued to follow their ongoing success and accomplishments throughout his retirement. At the age of 18, Glen drove his Model A Ford across the country to California and back. He became a licensed private pilot at the age of 18 and enjoyed flying as a pastime for decades. At the age of 19, Glen piloted a Taylorcraft BC-12-D, a single engine plane, to California for a west coast adventure with a friend. As an avid outdoorsman and conservationist, he passed his worldly knowledge and love of the great outdoors to his sons-in-law and grandsons, who were his pride and joy. Glen enjoyed fishing, deer hunting in northern Minnesota, goose hunting in Canada and elk hunting in Montana. Additional hobbies included gun collecting, restoring antique John Deere tractors, planting thousands of trees, maintaining his beautiful five-acre property and re-engineering anything he could get his hands on. During their retirement, Glen and Diane enjoyed their remote little cabin near Canada, snowmobiling trips, airshows, ice fishing and a few winter getaways on Sanibel Island, FL. Glen was a brilliant man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him! Survived by his loving wife of 65 years: Diane (Hecksel) Jorgensen; daughters and sons-in law: Carla and David Sipprell of Orono, MN and Becky Jorgensen and Robert Jones of Minnetrista, MN; grandsons: Carter Jones and wife Elizabete Romanovska, Colton Jones, Kyle Sipprell and Charles Sipprell; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Magnus and Alice Jorgensen, his siblings Dolores Domjahn, Myles Jorgensen, Elaine Pawelk, John Ordean Jorgensen, DeVern Jorgensen, and Orlyn Knott and by a special nephew Ron Jorgensen. Funeral Services for Glen Jorgensen were held on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Pastor Jeffrey M. Engholm officiated. Interment followed at Nylunda Swedish Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation was held on Sunday, February 21st from 12 Noon until time of services at the funeral home. Honorary Pallbearers; Ed Claessen, Harlan Hecksel, Gary Jorgensen and David Millerbernd. Pallbearers; his four grandsons, Carter, Colton, Kyle and Charlie, nephews Troy Hecksel and Terry Jorgensen, and nephew-in-law Jerry Schultz. Memorials preferred to Nylunda Swedish Lutheran Cemetery or Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
