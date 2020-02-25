Gladys E. Cornell, age 90 of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Funeral Service Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street SE) in Watertown; visitation Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday ALL AT THE CHURCH; interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Gladys was born on October 7, 1929 in Watertown, the daughter of Sidney and Lillie (Nelson) Sandquist. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Donald; sisters Esther Titrud, Mabel Tonn; brother Alvin Sandquist. Gladys is survived by her loving family: sons John (Roxanne) Cornell of Plymouth, James (Jill) Cornell of Long Lake; grandchildren Eva (Dr. Christopher) Stark, Anders Cornell, Jakob Cornell, Julia Cornell, Andrew Cornell, Sarah Cornell; great-grandchildren Soren and Bjorn Stark; brother Glen Sandquist of Watertown; sisters Lois (Harold) Severson of Lester Prairie, Mary Ann (Roger) Kamann of Waconia; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Eva Stark, Anders Cornell, Jakob Cornell, Julia Cornell, Andrew Cornell, Sarah Cornell. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
