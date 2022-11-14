Gladys A. Whittaker, age 97 of Waconia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Auburn Home in Waconia.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Gladys was born on December 21, 1924 in Waconia, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Kirsch) Kaufhold. On September 14, 1946, Gladys was united in marriage to Charles E. Whittaker at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Waconia. Gladys was a loving wife and mother, taking care of her family was her number one priority in life. She was an excellent cook, making a variety of meals that everyone enjoyed. Gladys cherished taking care of her grandchildren, always making time for them. She enjoyed being on the lake, taking in everything it had to offer. Gladys enjoyed tending to her flower and vegetable gardens. She liked traveling with Chuck, most often going out to South Carolina to visit Wendy. Gladys and Chuck ran the dry-cleaning business together for 33 years in Waconia. She also was a nurse's aide at the Nagel Hospital for a period of her life.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband Charles; parents Henry and Mary Kaufhold; sisters Marie Fischer, Vernice Coleman, Winnifred Whittaker; brother Art Kaufhold.
Gladys is survived by her loving family: children Sue (Ron) Logelin of Waconia, Wendy (Steve) Smock of Howard Lake, Patrick (Anne) Whittaker of Waconia; grandchildren Mark (Heidi) Logelin, Michael Logelin, Matt Logelin and special friend Amy Kester, Sarah (Aaron) Young, Dan (Rachel) Smock, Sean (Brittney) Whittaker, Emily Whittaker; great-grandchildren Maddie Logelin, Alec Logelin, Isaac Logelin, Lucas (Kianna) Logelin, Lana Logelin, Damien Logelin, Aidan Young, Norah Young, Ben Smock, Josiah Smock, Caleb Smock, Elijah Smock, Hannah Smock; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Russ Whittaker of Waconia, Frank (Myrene) Whittaker of Waconia, Karen Whittaker of Mound, James Whittaker (Al Chagoya) of San Antonio, TX, Dick (Merry) Whittaker of New Germany; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Urn Bearers are her grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
