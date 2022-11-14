Gladys A. Whittaker

Gladys A. Whittaker, age 97 of Waconia, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Auburn Home in Waconia.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at church on Friday. Interment St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

