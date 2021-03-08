Gertrude “Gert” Martha (Jenneke) Thomas, age 94, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, at Glen Fields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. A combined Memorial Service for Erwin and Gertrude will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following in the church cemetery. A Gathering of Family and Friends will also be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior the service at the church. Gertrude Martha Thomas was born June, 22, 1926, at her home in Plato, Minnesota, the daughter of William and Lydia (Sylvester) Jenneke. She was baptized on July 4, 1926. Gert confirmed her faith on March 17, 1940, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Plato. Her confirmation verse was: Psalm 119:8. On October 5, 1944, Gert was united in marriage to Erwin H. Thomas at her home in Plato. This union was blessed with two children, Gerald and Jean. Gert attended school at the public and parochial schools in Plato and graduated from Glencoe High School in 1944. She spent much of her growing up years with Agnes and Roy Grunwaldt who were second parents to her and later were like grandparents to her children. Once married, Gert and Erwin operated a farm in rural Hamburg. Gert worked alongside her husband in all aspects of farming and could drive a tractor better than most. She also enjoyed gardening and canning and freezing the vegetables from the garden. She sewed much of their clothes and also quilts for the family and for Lutheran World Relief. Gert and Erwin enjoyed traveling and they were able to visit many of the 50 states. Spending time with family and friends was also very important. They retired from farming in 1991 and moved to their home in Hamburg. Gert continued being actively involved in Emanuel Lutheran Church, Ladies Aid for 55 years, Meals on Wheels driver, Bethesda and Economy Center driver/worker, Mayer Lutheran High School Founder, MLHS Guild, Emanuel Lutheran Church volunteer, World Relief quilter, Blood Donation caller, VBS cookie lady, Emanuel Lutheran Silver Seniors, organized Lutheran Brotherhood Branch at Emanuel. In 2014, Gert and Erwin moved to Peace Villa, in 2016 moved to The Harbor, and in 2018 moved to Glencoe Regional Health Long Term Care. Erwin passed away on November 25, 2020. Gert will be remembered by her children for her ability to recondition anything to make it just right and to have the vision to see how things could be made better. She will also be remembered for the love she had for her family and for the hospitality shown to all the college kids who came home with Gerald and Jean. Gary Specketer became a regular during Gerald’s high school/college years; Mary Baumann and Gayle Walsh were frequently at their home. Gert is preceded in death by her husband, Erwin; parents, William and Lydia Jenneke; dear friends, Roy and Agnes Grunwaldt; sister and brothers-in-law Dorothy and Eddie Hardel and William Burdorf; brother and sister-in-law, Hillard and Ruth Jenneke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Elise Thomas; great-grandson Brady Thomas. Gert is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Gerald and Marlys Thomas of Mayer, MN; daughter Jean Thomas of Norwood Young America, MN; grandchildren Todd Thomas and his wife Kris of Mayer, MN, Kim Miller and her husband Marty of Champlin, MN; great-grandchildren, Riley Thomas and his fiancé Danielle Mahlum, Megan Thomas, William Miller, Zoey Miller; sister Verona Herrmann; good friends Mary Baumann, Gayle Walsh, and Gary Specketer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Memorials preferred to Emanuel Lutheran Church or Mayer Lutheran High School. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
