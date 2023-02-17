Gertrude Heuer

Gertrude "Gert" E. Heuer, age 99, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe, MN.
Funeral Service was held Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, MN, with interment following at the Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Gertrude "Gert" Emma Heuer was born on July 15, 1923, on a farm in Benton Township to John and Gertrude (Kosek) Trocke. Gert was baptized in the Christian faith on August 19, 1923. She was confirmed on April 5, 1936, by Rev. Otto Rapp at the Snappsburg Church (Church of Peace) in Norwood, MN. As a child, Gert helped her Pa with milking the cows and caring for the pigs. Gert attended a country school in Carver County. She graduated from Central High School as the Salutatorian of the class of 1941.
Gert met her future husband, Herbert "Herbie" Heuer, at a dance at the Pavilion in Young America. Gert and Herbie were united in marriage on September 28, 1945. They attended Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, MN where Gert was a faithful member for 77 years. Herbie and Gert worked together on the 160-acre Heuer dairy farm near Norwood. They were blessed with four children, Eugene, Roger, Dale, and Tammy. Gert and Herbie shared over 31 years of marriage, until Herbie's death on February 8, 1977.
Gert had many interests and hobbies during her long life. She loved listening to polka music, attending dances, and sitting under the tent at Stiftungsfest. Gert played cards with relatives and card groups with her favorite game being Sheephead. As an avid reader, she always had a good book at hand. Gert was a proud member of the homemaker group, the Tiger Lilies, who met monthly for more than 40 years. She kept a large garden and enjoyed canning, cooking, and baking. Sewing and crocheting were among her hobbies, but her biggest passion was quilting. She made countless pieced, embroidered, and cross-stitched quilts for friends and family throughout her lifetime. Gert was fond of fishing for sunnies with her husband and children. They took several family fishing trips together. Later in life, Gert took traveling tours to places like Alaska with her sister Mae and California with her daughter Tammy. What she cherished most was the time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Gert entered her eternal rest on February 11, 2023, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe, MN, at the age of 99. Blessed be her memory.
Gert is survived by her children, Eugene Heuer and his wife Cathy of Apple Valley, MN, Roger Heuer and his wife Barb of Coon Rapids, MN, Tammy Heuer of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren, Chris Heuer and his wife Michelle of Apple Valley, MN, Stephanie Heuer of Los Angeles, CA, Eric Heuer and his wife Stacy of Zimmerman, MN; great-grandchildren, Lexi Roppe, Taylor Heuer, Jack Heuer; brother, Glen Trocke; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gert is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert "Herbie" Heuer; parents, John and Gertrude Trocke; son, Dale Heuer; sisters, Mary Ann (Hillard) Kroells, Mae (Roland) Zehnder, Alida (Larry) Quinn; brothers, Francis Wuetherich, Gilbert Wuetherich, William (Marcella) Trocke, Henry (Dorothy) Trocke, John (Millie) Trocke; sisters-in-law, Olga (Albert) Mackenthun, LaVerne Trocke; brothers-in-law, Edwin (Cora) Heuer, Walter (Selda) Heuer.
Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.