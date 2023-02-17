Gertrude Heuer

Gertrude "Gert" E. Heuer, age 99, of Norwood Young America, MN, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2023, at GlenFields Living With Care in Glencoe, MN.

Funeral Service was held Friday, February 17, 2023, 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, MN, with interment following at the Emanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery.

