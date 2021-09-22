Gertrude A. Kelzer, age 93, of Waconia passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Waconia. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 12:00 P.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East 1st St.) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to Mass. Interment in the church cemetery. Gertrude Ann Kelzer was born November 1, 1927 in Cologne, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Bleichner) Hansel. She attended St. Bernard’s Catholic School in Cologne and later graduated from Norwood High School. On June 20, 1951, Gertrude was united in marriage to Harold Kelzer at St. Bernard Catholic Church. They were blessed with two daughters. Gertrude delighted in tending to her husband and family. She cared for her home and for a time worked at the Cologne Mill. In her quiet time, she enjoyed embroidery and counted cross stitch. Time spent with loved ones was of greatest importance to Gertrude. She loved attending spring training games for the Mariners and Padres in Arizona, heading to the cabin in Brainerd, as well as casino and bus trips with Harold. Gertrude’s most special moments were ones spent with her children and grandchildren, of whom she adored. She will be dearly missed. Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband Harold Kelzer; parents Joseph and Frances Hansel; brother Joseph Hansel Jr; sister Jeanette (Ralph) Zrust; father-in-law and mother-in-law Charles and Emma Kelzer. Gertrude is survived by her loving family: children Janice (Jim) Brink of Glendale, AZ, JoAnn (Don) Stacken of Waconia; grandchildren Michelle Brink and Wes Kipley, Emily Brink, Alison Stacken and fiance Ben McCracken, Matthew Stacken; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Margarette Hansel, Dick (Jean) Kelzer, Wilbert (Darlene) Kelzer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
