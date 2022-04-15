Gerald "Piff" John Meuleners, age 88, of Cologne, MN, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at St. Gertrude's Health Center, Shakopee, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 11 a.m. with visitation 10 - 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska. Casketbearers will be Amelia Meuleners, T.J. Meuleners, Craig Colling, Scott Colling, Larry Schmid and Greg Schmid. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Piff was born February 6, 1934 in Cologne, MN, to Lambert and Katherine (Specken) Meuleners, one of three children. He was baptized, confirmed and attended the parochial school at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. On October 25, 1958 he married Delora Wolf at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, New Prague, MN. They had 5 children. He farmed on his family farm in Cologne for over 80 years. His family and farming were the most important things in his life. He also enjoyed fishing, card playing and dancing.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Delora; grandson, Ryan Palmersheim; parents, Lambert and Katherine; brother and sister-in-law, Lambert "Bud" and Inez; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Russell Schmid. Survivors include his children, Laurie (Roy) Widmer of Norwood, Cheryl (Ron) Palmersheim of Waconia, Jeffrey (Diane) Meuleners of Glenwood, Joan Meuleners (special friend, Scott Aune) of Cologne, Bruce (Heather) Meuleners of Cologne; 8 grandchildren, Pat (Teryn) Widmer, Becky Widmer, Jeremy (Meagan Lenz) Widmer, Matt (Amie) Meuleners, Mitchell (Andrea) Meuleners, Amelia, T.J. and Sam Meuleners; 8 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com
