Gerald P. Bailey

Gerald “Gerry” Patrick Bailey, our amazing Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, and Friend to so many, passed away peacefully on Thursday December 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 78 in his home in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East First Street) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Gathering of family and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Live Stream of the service will be available on the St. Joseph Catholic Community Website. A celebration of life where we can all raise a glass to Gerry will be held at a future date. Gerry touched the lives of so many people with his fun sense of humor and ability to connect with anyone who crossed his path. He was passionate about caring for his family, cooking/grilling, traveling, dancing, listening to music, gardening, story-telling, and serving his community. He certainly brightened any room that he was a part of and had such a way of making all people feel welcome. His ability to make new friends at every outing was something we admired- it was not out of the ordinary for him to buy a drink for a perfect stranger out of kindness and the love of genuine conversation. We always smiled and laughed as he would chase a “bad” pull tab box because friends new and old would “have a feeling about this one.” He was known and loved by much of the community of Waconia. He humbly served as Mayor of Waconia for eight years during the 1980s and spearheaded the project to purchase the land that is now Brook Peterson Park, The Lions Baseball Stadium, The Waconia Hockey Arena, and several other softball fields that are enjoyed by the community. He enjoyed many years as the Commander of the VFW (Post 5462) and could be found there with friends making his famous “Booyah” recipe with his late buddy Ozzie. Gerry was also a member at Island View Golf Course and enjoyed much of his time creating memories at the 19th hole with friends and family. Looking back at his younger years, he grew up on his parent’s family farm just outside of Belle Plaine. He was the 3rd of 4 boys and found himself to be a natural cook as a teenager alongside his mother Agnes, where he learned to make many of the Bailey Family’s signature dishes which we now enjoy every holiday. He studied business and economics at Mankato State University and after graduation enlisted into the navy to serve his country aboard the aircraft carrier, the USS Independence, during the Vietnam War Era. He met the love of his life, Judy Wagener, at the Paradise Ballroom on Lake Waconia. The two married in 1968 and moved to Judy’s hometown of Waconia where they began their incredible journey together and had three kids (Todd, Mike, and Molly). Gerry explored his passion for business throughout his successful career with Mars, Inc. and would often bring home “never before seen” candies that had yet to be released for his kids to try. Some of our favorite memories as a big family were our summers spent outside by the pool where he would greet everyone with a smile, lots of food and drink, and fun conversation to last a lifetime. We are so thankful for Gerry and for all of the memories, lessons, smiles, dances, stories, and more that he left us with. He built such a strong and loving family that we are forever grateful for. His memories will truly live on forever. Gerry – we love you. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy; his sons Todd (April), Mike (Carly), daughter Molly (special friend Tim Daugherty) and eight grandchildren, Olivia, Brianna, Colin, Nora, Carson, Jack, Isaac and Hudson. He is further survived by his brothers Tom Bailey, Jim Bailey and John (Joyce) Bailey; brothers-in-law/sisters-in-law Dan (Bonnie) Wagener, Mary (George) Boll, Phil (Debra Buesgens) Wagener. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Addison Wade, his parents Jay and Agnes Bailey, father and mother-in-law Jerome and Phyllis Wagener, sisters-in-law Annette Bailey, Sharon Bailey. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
