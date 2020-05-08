Gerald M. Geyen, 93 of St. Bonifacius, MN, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia, MN. Private graveside service to be held at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Gerald was born in Minnetrista on April 17, 1927 and was the youngest of eight children born to Christ and Sara Geyen. Gerald grew up on the family farm, attended school at St. Boniface Catholic School and Mound High School. On January 30, 1951, he married Virginia Reichenberger. Gerald and Virginia had three children and were married for 65 years. Gerald retired from Lyman Lumber in 1989 after 43 years of service. He was very a dedicated and hard working man. He enjoyed going fishing and hunting with his brothers, getting together with family and friends to play Sheephead and in the summer months he would plant his garden, make home made picnic tables to sell and go to the family cabin almost every weekend. Gerald had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh. He was a wonderful role model for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be greatly missed by family and friends. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife Virginia; parents Christ and Sarah Geyen; brothers and sisters. Gerald is survived by his loving family: children Marilyn Wilson and Greg Peterson of Hamburg, Tim (Lois) Geyen of Delano, Lisa Theisen of Watertown; grandchildren Derrick (Lisa) Wilson, Zachary (Alysa) Wilson, Sarah Geyen, Tyler (Rachel) Geyen, Megan Geyen and fiance Cody Yohn, Ross Theisen, Dane Theisen; great-grandchildren Ashley, Sophia, River, Braxton, Cadance, Harper, Ada; sisters-in-law Juel Schulz of Waconia, Vija Reichenberger of Chanhassen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
