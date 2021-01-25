Gerald “Jerry” V. Johnson, age 87, of Prior Lake and New London, formerly Waconia passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021. A private funeral service was held at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Terry Morehouse as officiant. Interment with Military Honors at Faith Rutz Lake Cemetery in Waconia. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Gerald “Jerry” Virgil Johnson was born on May 22, 1933 in Atwater, MN, the son of Walter and Hazel (Elmquist) Johnson. He was confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. He attended Willmar High School, class of 1951. On February 3, 1953, Jerry enlisted in the United States Army, which he served his country until receiving his Honorable Discharge on December 17, 1955. After finishing his enlistment, Jerry spent two years at Northwest Electronic Institute. On May 8, 1953, he was united in marriage to Ruby Grahn. Together they were blessed with three children. Jerry was a tireless worker and provider for his family. He owned Jerry’s TV in Farmington, MN for eight years. He was also a manager of Cable TV in Alexandria, MN. Later, he moved to Waconia and worked for Reinhardt Bros. and St. Boni Farm Store Jerry was very active in his community and church. He and his family were charter members of Faith Lutheran Church in Waconia. After retiring, later in life, Jerry spent many hours with Habitat for Humanity and served as the President of Kandiyohi Co. Historical Society/Museum. His projects included the restoration of Lake Andrew Cemetery. In his free time, Jerry was an avid pool player. He loved playing cards with friends and enjoyed having coffee, with the guys, at Hillcrest Café. Beyond time with friends, Jerry cherished moments with his family. His happiest time in life came after retirement when he could spend his days with his beloved wife. His family and heritage were of high importance to him. His Swedish heritage brought him tremendous pride. He loved to travel and his most treasured trip was to Sweden to visit many relatives. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Hazel Johnson; brothers Roy (Lois) Johnson, Roger Johnson; sister Deloris “Tusa” (Dick) Bergman; sister-in-law Joyce Johnson. Jerry is survived by his loving family: wife of 67 years Ruby; children Linda (Mike) Thurk of Emily, LeeAnn (Don) Olson of Two Harbors, Gary (Barb) Johnson of Prior Lake; grandchildren Amy (Ryan) Danoff, Kevin (Gina) Thurk, Christopher Thurk, Laura Karamagi, Anna Eklund, Carley (Joseph) Kokal, Travis (Carrie) Johnson, Tresa Anderson, Monica Johnson, Katie Johnson; six great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth Johnson of New London; sister-in-law Eula Nestler of Delta Junction, AK; many nieces, nephews and friends. Casket bearers were Gerald’s grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
