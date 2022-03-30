Gerald Casper Hilgers, age 77, of Victoria, MN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, 11:00 AM with visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM all at St. Victoria Catholic Church, 8228 Victoria Drive, Victoria, MN. The casketbearers will be his 10 grandchildren. The burial will be at St. Victoria Catholic Cemetery, Victoria.
Gerald "Jerry" was born September 6, 1944, in Glencoe, MN to Wilbert and Ann (Schlechter) Hilgers. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Waconia, and graduated from Waconia High School in 1962. He then earned an associates degree in mechanics at Dunwoody Institute, Minneapolis. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army from 1965 - 1967. On July 6, 1968, Jerry married Ruth Meyers at St Mary's Catholic Church in Arlington, MN. They had 4 daughters. He was employed for over 40 years in the automotive industry and retired from Thurk Bros Chevrolet in St. Bonifacius, MN, as service manager. He was a member of the Chaska American Legion and loyal and active member of the Victoria Fire Department.
He loved fishing and spending time at his lake cabin in Dent, MN, with friends and family. Especially loved spending time at his grandchildren's many events.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Ann Hilgers Worm; stepfather, Donald Worm; brother, Steven Worm; brother-in-law, Robert (Nyla) Meyers.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ruth; daughters, Denise (Keith) Stewart of Chaska, Rita (Joe) Belka of Rogers, Nancy (Mike) Boyle of Chaska, Lisa (Brandon) Brueggemeier of Waconia; 10 grandchildren, Justin (Shelby) Stewart, Jordan Belka, Lindsey Stewart, Jack Boyle, Kyle Stewart, Peyton Belka, Jameson Boyle, Colby Brueggemeier, Kendall Brueggemeier, Jaylyn Boyle; brothers, Richard (Mary) Hilgers of Shorewood, Mark (Debbie) Worm of Montgomery; sister-in-law, Barb Meyers of Arlington; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska, MN. www.bertasfh.com
