Gary Lee Palmquist, age 65, of Carver, MN, died peacefully on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center, Waconia, MN, after a two-year battle with A.L.S. A Celebration of Gary’s Life will be held at a later date. The inurnment will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN. Gary was born February 29, 1956 in Tacoma, WA to Wallace and Margaret (Gustafson) Palmquist, one of five children. Gary was raised in Bloominton, MN, after living in Hawaii as a child. He faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps for two years. On May 7, 1983 he married Susan Selthun in Claremont, MN. Gary and Susan moved to Carver in 1984 where he owned and operated Diesel Repair for 27 years. He enjoyed his work and also being a homeowner, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John and sister Judy. Survivors include his loving wife, Susan; sons, Shane (Lynn) of Plato and Nathan of Carver; grandchildren, Oliver and Ezra; sisters, Lyn (Patrick) Kotzen of Arizona, Susan Richards of Arizona; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska, MN.
