Gary L. Schlechter

Gary Schlechter, age 66 of New Germany, passed away Friday, January 1, 2021 at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held at the church Friday beginning at 9 a.m. Interment in the church cemetery. Gary Lee Schlechter was born May 20, 1954, the son of Donald and Elaine (Koepp) Schlechter. Gary was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Gary grew up on a farm near Hollywood and was a graduate of the Watertown High School. On May 11, 1974, Gary was united in marriage with Susan Geyen at St. Joseph Catholic Church. This union of 46 years was blessed with children Jamie, Sherry and Bryan. Gary had worked in sales, design and management for the Waconia Building Center, followed by a short time at Mayer Lumber prior to his retirement. Gary was a past member of the Waconia Fire Department. Gary loved being outside, whether it was camping, maintaining an immaculate lawn or just sitting alone under the clear sky. He loved to visit and could make conversation with anyone. Gary was strong willed and would help anyone. In winter, he could often be seen driving his tractor to a neighbor to help out with clearing snow. Gary is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Elaine Schlechter; father-in-law and mother-in-law James and Helen Geyen; sister-in-law Connie Schlechter; brother-in-law Greg Messing; nephew Daniel Geyen. Gary is survived by his loving family: wife Susan Schlechter of New Germany; children Jamie (Melissa) Schlechter of Plato, Sherry (Nathan) Roepke of Lester Prairie, Bryan (Jamie) Schlechter of Glencoe; grandchildren Paige, Tylor, Madelyn and Dylan Schlechter, Kaelyn Roepke, Alyson and Lauryn Schlechter; brothers Paul Schlechter of Jordan, Mark (Melinda) Schlechter of Sarasota, FL; sister Lisa (Joseph) Korus of Ramsey; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Diane Messing of Andover, Richard and Claire Geyen of Bloomington, Jean Geyen and special friend Jim Kroells of Norwood Young America, Joyce Geyen and special friend Maynard Koch of Waconia, Dennis and Wendy Geyen of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Serving as casket bearers Paige Schlechter, Tylor Schlechter, Eric Geyen, Blake Geyen, Kent Messing, Nicholas Geyen and Benjamin Geyen. Honorary casket bearers Madelyn Schlechter, Dylan Schlechter, Kaelyn Roepke, Alyson Schlechter and Lauryn Schlechter. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.