Gary L. Kirscht, age 67 of Waconia, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence. Memorial Service Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Cathy Cowley officiating. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Gary was born on May 20, 1952 in Minneapolis, the son of Vernon and Rowaine (Jacobson) Kirscht. Gary was a gentle man and a true gentleman. He adored his wife and kids and he doted on his grandchildren, for whom he always had a stash of treats on hand. He was proud of his accomplishments as a provider, a craftsman, an outdoorsman, an athlete, a music connoisseur, and a finder of things. And oh, the things he found: antiques, artifacts, memorabilia, paraphernalia, curiosities, oddities, and of course his beloved vinyl. He had more than a thousand records on display in the living room, and could tell a story about every one. Gary loved to laugh, a big, warm, throw-your-head-back-and-let-it-fly sort of laugh. And he had a talent for making others laugh, too, usually with a dry, deadpan comment. He had a curious mind and an uncommon ability to retain unusual facts, which he was quick to share. Gary was kind, genuine, sensitive and loyal — everything you could ask of a friend, parent and partner. He left us too soon, and he will be sorely missed by his wife, Kim; children Aaron, Emilee, Alison and Natalie; grandchildren Samson, Anika, Avery, Ruby and Orchid; sister Kathie; father-in-law Howard; brother- and sister-in-law Kip and Diane; and countless friends. Check you later, Gary. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Rowaine Kirscht; mothers-in-law Lois Fuller, Barbara Hanson. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.
Gary L. Kirscht
To plant a tree in memory of Gary Kirscht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.