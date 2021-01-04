Gary L. Cardinal, age 70 of Waconia, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at his residence. A public gathering of family and friends to be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia. A private memorial service will be held. Gary Lee Cardinal was born on September 17, 1950 in Osseo, MN, the son of Fred and Cecelia Cardinal. On September 16, 1967 he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Rufener. They resided in St. Bonifacius and later moved to rural Waconia in 1986. Together they were blessed with three children, Michele, Nicole and Shaun. Gary was a diligent worker and loved what he did. He was a sewer foreman and worked as a heavy equipment operator with Widmer Construction for many years. When not working, he could be found out riding his motorcycle. He loved to ride and spend time in the outdoors. He spent many hours maintaining the trails and woods at his home. Gary was also a talented woodworker. Beyond his passions, Gary was most content with his family and friends. He delighted in time spent with his grandchildren, trips to Menards, Sunday dinners and yearly vacations with close friends. Gary was always straight forward. He had a rough exterior but a very warm heart. He would do anything for others. Gary was a treasure to those that knew him and will be greatly missed. Gary was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Cecelia Cardinal; brothers Roger Cardinal, Richard Cardinal, William Cardinal, Jerome Cardinal; sisters Delores Severson, Mary Ann Cardinal; sister-in-law Vickie (Don) Erdman. Gary is survived by his loving family: Ruth Ann Cardinal; children Michele (Art) Worm of Norwood Young America, Nicole (Jason) Smith of Hamburg, Shaun (Kelly) Cardinal of Mayer; grandchildren Colton (Kenzie) Worm, Evan Worm, Delaney Smith, Logan Smith, Katelyn Head, Elizabeth Head; siblings Rosemary Gjestad, Donald (Betty) Cardinal, Robert (Melanie) Cardinal, Jim (Terri) Cardinal, Donna Kasper; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
