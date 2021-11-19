Garry D. Whitaker, age 63, of Norwood, Minnesota, passed away Monday, November 15, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society in Arlington, Minnesota.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, 6:30 P.M., at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment at a later date at Mau Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, from 4:00 - 6:30 P.M. at the chapel.
Arrangements with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. www.mcbridechapel.com
