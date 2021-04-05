Frederick "Fritz" Jordan

Frederick Mathias Jordan, 71, of Cologne, MN passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021. Frederick “Fritz” was born February 19, 1950 in Minneapolis, MN to Lawrence and Marguerite Jordan. He graduated high school from Buffalo, MN. On October 20, 1973, he married Peggy Arens. They were blessed with three children: Michael, Molly, and Megan. Fritz was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He spent most of his life as a contractor and did everything he could to provide for his family. He loved the outdoors, and loved every minute with his grandchildren. He loved to joke around and make people laugh. He was kind, generous, and selfless. Fritz was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Jordan, daughter-in-law Jessica Jordan, mother Marguerite Jordan, his father Lawrence Jordan, his father-in-law Floyd Arens. Fritz is survived by his loving family: son, Michael Jordan of Pensacola, FL; daughters and son-in-law Molly and Cole Kubesh of Glencoe, MN and Megan Jordan of Cologne, MN; the grandchildren: Joe, Hannah, Katie, Ella, Felicity, and Sam Jordan, Madison, Rosie, and Autumn Kubesh, Bailey and Lucas Jordan; brothers and sisters: Larry and Renee Jordan, Mary and Barnie Marquette, Linda and Wayne Fleck, Tom Jordan, Jerry and Pam Jordan, Dick and Karen Jordan, Judy and Rance Baker, Peggy and Jeff Melin, Craig Jordan, Kenny and Melissa Jordan; mother-in-law Trudy Sebring; aunts, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. The wake will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. First St.) in Waconia, MN. The funeral service/burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at MAU Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America, MN. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. in Pensacola, FL on April 17, 2021 which will be held live stream. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.