Fred passed away peacefully of natural causes on November 18, 2021 at Good Samaritan Nursing Home, New Hope, MN. He was 97 years old. Fred often said "I never tried to get this old!"
He is survived by his son Dr. Frederick Claussen (Sue) of Watertown; three grandchildren: Andy Claussen (Bre), Kelly Hesemann (Andrew), and Christine Hamann (Jeromie); nine great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law Mary Pommier-Claussen.
Fred was a proud Navy veteran of World War II. He was part of a Navy gun crew, and went around the world many times aboard Liberty ships carrying gas and oil between Venezuela, India and Australia. As a radio operator, he picked up the distress call from a lifeboat carrying 25 survivors of a torpedoed tanker. He was able to help guide his ship to the location of the survivors and help rescue them. He enjoyed his years in the Navy very much.
Fred was born and raised in Chicago, where he was brought up in the family business, the Claussen Pickle Company. His father started him out peeling garlic cloves at age 12. He said that he didn't mind it too much, but then nobody wanted to sit next to him at the movies! He worked in all aspects of the business and was the last of his forth-generation of family-owners of the Claussen Pickle Company.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Pearl, son Scott Claussen (Mary), father and mother Fred J. and Marie H. Claussen, and three siblings: Ron, Edward and Lucille.
A military service and interment is planned for the Spring at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, St. Paul, MN.
