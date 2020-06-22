Frank A. Kaduk, age 61 of Watertown, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Frank Alan Kaduk was born June 14, 1959 in Knob Noster, MO, the son of Julius “Duke” and Ann (Rebber) Kaduk. Frank was united in marriage to Denise (Raine) Kaduk on June 6, 1987 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Golden Valley, MN. Frank lived in San Diego, CA for a total of 30 combined years, and moved to Minnesota in 2005. He was an auto mechanic for 7 years prior to getting a degree in education. He received his BS at San Diego State University and his MS at the United States International University in San Diego. For many years he taught 5th and 6th grades as a computer lab educator. In the last 6 years of his career he was a computer instructor for Hennepin Technical College. Beyond his career, Frank was a great man of faith who was a tremendous servant in the church. Frank and Denise were members of Clairement Lutheran Church and Penasquitos Lutheran Church in California until moving to Minnesota where they became members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. His involvement included teaching Sunday School, serving on the council and property committee, ushering, serving coffee and delivering the children’s moment messages. Frank was truly beloved by all who knew him. He was immensely kind to all. He was humorous with a quick, dry sense of humor. He treasured his family and found great joy in being a grandpa. He’s lovingly remembered as a gem, a faithful friend, doting father and grandfather, an all-around stand-up guy who left his mark on this world and will be deeply missed. Frank was preceded in death by his mother Ann Kaduk; father-in-law Edward Raine; unborn granddaughter Kaia Peterson. Frank is survived by his loving family: his wife Denise Kaduk; children Jacob Kaduk and his wife Lauren of Rice, MN, Julianne Peterson and her husband Ryan of Watertown, MN; grandchildren Logan Peterson, Jonah Peterson, Elliott Kaduk, Sophie Peterson (arriving July); father Julius “Duke” Kaduk of San Diego, CA; brother John Kaduk and his wife Pat Brown of San Diego, CA; sister Susie Newmiller of San Diego, CA; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
