Francis J. Green

Francis John Green, age 75, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, with interment in Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Norwood Young America. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Thursday. Clergy: Father Abraham. George Organist: Marilee Widmer. Musical Selections: “Amazing Grace,” “The Lord is My Light and My Salvation,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “I Want to Walk as a Child of the Light.” Urn Bearer: Les Bartos. Francis John Green was born on October 31, 1945, in Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota. He was the son of John and Dora (Robling) Green. Francis was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. Francis was raised in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota. He received his education in Waconia, Minnesota, and graduated from Waconia High School with the class of 1964. On June 22, 1968, Francis was united in marriage to Nancy Lee Farnoik. They made their home in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Susan, John, and Barbara. Francis and Nancy shared 49 years of marriage until Nancy’s passing in 2018. Francis was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Francis worked as a heavy-duty axel welder in Plymouth, Minnesota for Dana Corporation. Francis enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting. He had a knack for the game of horseshoes. Francis enjoyed visiting with his neighbors and friends. Time spent with his grandchildren was something he looked forward to. Francis passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, at the age of 75. Blessed be his memory. Francis is survived by his: children, Susan Heinen and friend Thomas Bleichner, John Green, Barbara Linquist; grandchildren, Chad Linquist, April Bouchey and husband James; great-grandchildren, Jenna Bouchey, Emma Bouchey, Sophia Bouchey; brother, Marvin Green; mother-in-law, Elvera Cronk; sister-in-law, Sharon Bartos and husband Les; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Francis was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Green; parents, John and Dora Green; father-in-law, John Farniok. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America.
