Francis "Frank" G. Klepperich, age 83, of Waconia passed away on November 7, 2021, at home surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, November 12, 2021 at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church (41 E 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Thursday from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia and one hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Francis "Frank" George Klepperich was born in Cologne, MN on August 2, 1938 to George and Cora (Jansen) Klepperich. At the age of 4, they moved to a farm east of Waconia in Laketown Township where he grew up. Frank married the Love of his life Phyllis on July 22, 1961. They celebrated 60 years of marriage this summer. They were blessed with three daughters.
Frank started his trucking career at Victoria Lumber, then worked for Krautbauer Oil tending gas pumps and delivering gas and diesel to local farmers. In 1965, he went to work for Waconia Motor Express and joined the Teamster Union. Then he started driving for Minnesota Wisconsin Truck Lines where he delivered freight to local businesses, he also drove part time for Waconia Transport hauling gas. In 1983, he started driving for Super Valu. Frank retired at the age of 60 with 30 + years in the Teamsters.
When he retired, they moved to their lake home on Minnesota Island in Walker, MN where they spent their summers. He enjoyed countless hours of fishing with family and friends. Frank became the local handy man of the island. As fall faded towards winter each year, they would then head to their home in Clermont, FL where they would spend the winter. There he also was the handy man for many of his neighbors.
Frank is survived by his wife, Phyllis (Kruzel) Klepperich; daughters, Joyce Klepperich, Linda Heinen, Diane (Gregg) Pruden; grandchildren, Christina (Geoff) Moffat, Sheena (Justin) Frensko, Chase (Carissa) Sievers, Joshua Pruden, Nicole Heinen, Nathan Heinen; great-grandchildren, Isabel Moffat, Courtney Moffat, Zach Moffat, Ava Sievers, Aubrey Sievers; sisters and brothers, Margaret Kruzel, Georgia (Poncho) Storms, Janice (Leroy) Luedloff, John (Diann) Klepperich, Ken Hogan; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Sandy Hogan, Mary Riggs, Caroline Klepperich, Robert Kruzel, Ann (Vince) Herd, Jimmy (Laura) Kruzel, Margie (Kevin) Hoen, Mark (Kim) Kruzel, Kenny Kruzel, Judy (Danny) Kranz; special double cousin of the daughters, Tom and Melissa Kruzel; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Cora Klepperich; brothers, Ray Klepperich, Keith Hogan; brother-in-law, Gordy Kruzel.
Frank will be dearly remembered and greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Funeral Mass livestreamed on the St. Joseph Facebook page. Luncheon held at the American Legion in Waconia following the burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
