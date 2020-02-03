Faith Y. Anderson

Faith Anderson age 89 of Norwood Young America died Friday January 31, 2020 at her home. Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday February 10, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Eric Hutchison as officiant. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Faith Yvonne (Kratzke) Anderson was born February 9, 1930 in Waconia Township of Carver County the daughter of Gust and Mabel (Peltz) Kratzke. She was baptized at home on March 16, 1930 and later confirmed her faith at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia on April 18, 1943. Faith was a graduate of the Waconia High School. On June 4, 1950 Faith was united in marriage with Charles “Chuck” Anderson at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown by Rev. N. William Anderson. This union was blessed with children David and Cindy. Faith had worked as a gift wrapper for Dayton’s, a dental assistant for Dr. McCarthy in Norwood and also as a Special Education Paraprofessional for the Central School District. She was a devoted wife and mother. Faith loved going to church. She was a member of many Bible study groups and also the Prime Time senior group at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Faith enjoyed volunteering, especially St. John’s Lutheran Church and School. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, gardening, flowers, baking and traveling. Faith is preceded in death by her husband Charles Anderson; parents Gust and Mabel Kratzke; father-in-law and mothers-in-law Rev. N. William Anderson, Myrtle Anderson and Viola Anderson; siblings Warren (Marcella) Kratzke, Joy (Newell) Johnson, Laverne Mullen, Earl (Diane) Kratzke, Aletha (Don) Haugen; brother-in-law CJ Rossman. Faith is survived by her loving family: son and daughter-in-law David and Ute Anderson of Orlando, FL; daughter and son-in-law Cindy and Ron Skalicky of New Brighton; grandchildren Nicole Anderson, Ian Anderson, Annika Anderson, Shayna (Joel) Anderson, Andrew Skalicky and fiance Jess Abt, Lauren (Ben) Sietsema; great grandchildren Juliana Anderson, Joshua Anderson, Evelyn Sietsema; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Richard Mullen, Grace Rossman, Roger and Beverly Anderson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
