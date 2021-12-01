Faith Olivia Dressel, age 17, of Winsted passed away on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
She was born on February 12, 2004 in Waconia the daughter of Gary & Allyson (Westrud) Dressel.
Faith was a senior in high school at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
She enjoyed listening to music, going for walks, watching movies and playing with musical toys.She also was fond of special times with family and friends and participating in 5K races.
Survived by her loving parents: Gary & Allyson Dressel; siblings: Emily, Nathan and Clare Dressel; paternal grandparents: Ron & Sue Dressel; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Harland & Darlene Westrud.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Faith Dressel will be held on Friday, December 10th, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waverly. Father Kenneth O'Hotto will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9th AT THE CHURCH from 4-8 P.M. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 P.M. Further visitation will be held on Friday morning, December 10th at the church from 9:00-10:15 A.M.
Casket Bearers will be Faith's uncles: David Dressel, Mike Dressel, Shawn Leuer, Eric Vos, Jeff Westrud, Jim Zumbusch and Ryan Heimerl.
In lieu of Memorials, the family requests that donations be made to The Inclusive Playground in Waconia, MN. Donations can be made on their Go Fund Me page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/inclusive-playground-for-waconia) or by check made directly to the City of Waconia with "Inclusive Playground" in the memo line. Please include "in memory of Faith" either in the memo line or just in a note that comes with the donation. Checks can be dropped off at Waconia City Hall (201 South Vine Street) or mailed to:
City of Waconia
c/o Jackie Schulze
201 South Vine Street
Waconia, MN 55387
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
