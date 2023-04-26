Everett E. Johnson

Everett Eugene Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Waconia, MN with his family at his side on April 21, 2023, after a 9- 1/2 year battle with cancer.
A gathering of family and friends to celebrate Everett's wonderful life is planned for June 10, 2023 from 1:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. at the Cologne Community Center (1211 Village Pkwy, Cologne, MN 55322). We look forward to seeing everybody who knew and loved Everett at the celebration!
The youngest of six children, Everett was born in Spokane, WA to Grace (Olson) Johnson and Arnold Johnson while the family was temporarily living out of state. Shortly after his birth, they moved their family back to their home state of Minnesota and settled in Fergus Falls. Everett graduated from Fergus Falls High School after spending brief periods of time living in the Navarre area in the Twin Cities.
Shortly after graduating, he decided to return to the Twin Cities area for better job prospects. Everett worked for the Rockford Bakery for a short time before taking a job on the assembly line at Advance Machine Company in 1964. The drafting department quickly took notice of his artistic talent when he drew cartoons for the company newspaper and offered him a job as a Draftsman. During his time as a Draftsman, he took classes at Dunwoody College of Technology to further his career. Not long after that, the Engineering Department recognized his creativity and inventive talents and offered him a job as a Mechanical Engineer. Everett was very smart and quickly learned the CADD System which took the design process of his engineering work to the computer. Since he was a natural at learning it, he was enlisted by the company to train his fellow co-workers how to use it.
During Everett's advancing career, he met Judith Heitz while she was on a lunch break at the local drug store in Mound, MN. Soon after, he started to frequent the Ben Franklin store where she worked and after 5 years of dating they married on July 1, 1972. They went on to have three children, daughter Pamela, son Jeffrey, and daughter Jennifer. As a young thriving family, they made their home in St. Bonifacius, MN, where Everett's main focus in life was his family. He enjoyed all of the time he spent raising his children, from teaching his children to ice skate, to taking them to swimming lessons and the various sports they were involved in, right down to untangling their fishing lines! Always goofing around and having fun, it wasn't uncommon for the kids to miss the bus because he was so busy teaching them how to shoot rubber bands or other fun stuff. Everett did enjoy his fun which was apparent in his quirky sense of humor which always brought a laugh to the evening dinner table as well as to family get-togethers. As the years passed, Everett was blessed with seven grandchildren who he truly treasured spending time with, and they treasured their "Papa" just as much!
With a very full personal life, Everett finally decided in 2011 to retire from a 47 year career at Nilfisk-Advance - the very same Advance Machine Company that he started at on the assembly line so many years earlier.
In 2013, Everett was diagnosed with Lung Cancer. He bravely began treatment but it didn't take long for him to decide that treatment wasn't the path for him. Defying all odds, Everett valiantly fought the cancer for 9 more years with full support of his family until his body simply could fight no more.
Everett will be dearly missed by all who knew him!
Everett was preceded in death by his parents Grace and Arnold Johnson, brother Arlen Johnson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Arthur and Cecilia Heitz, sister-in-law Julie Heitz, and brother-in-law Dean Stubbs.
Everett was survived by his loving family: wife Judith Johnson of Waconia; daughter Pamela (Eric) Vogt of Cody, WY, son Jeffrey Johnson of Hastings, daughter Jennifer (Michael) Braun of Cologne; grandchildren Sierra, Noah, Ella, and Olivia Vogt, and Taylor, Lindsey, and Dylan Braun; siblings Ronald (Jean) Johnson of St. Petersburg, FL, Richard (Sonja) Johnson of Fergus Falls, Margaret Johnson of Lancaster, OH, Edwin (Wanda) Johnson of Sun Lakes, AZ; sister-in-law Beverly Johnson of Underwood; many nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.