Evelyn Sophia Fenske, age 85, of Watertown passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo. She was born on August 10, 1934 at home in Winsted, the fifth child of Andy and Mary (Neumann) Artmann. Evelyn was Baptized and Confirmed at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. She graduated from 8th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School in 1948 and from 12th grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School in 1952. Evelyn grew up on a farm 5 miles west of Winsted. Evelyn married Glen Fenske on April 18, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. They lived in Excelsior until 1964 when they purchased a farm 2 miles south of Delano where their six children enjoyed the beauty and freedom of a rural farming community and raising of lots of animals. Their six children Bonnie, Phyllis, Yvonne, Dean, Patricia and Susan all graduated from Delano High School and the family all belonging to St. Peter Catholic Church. Evelyn loved her vegetable garden and also her raspberries and strawberry patches allowing her to can and freeze all she wanted to. After her children were grown, she worked for Mackenthun’s Grocery Store in Waconia for almost 25 years. She loved People, but most of all, she loved her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. Especially celebrating years of holidays at her house Thanksgiving and Christmas cooking and baking lots and lots of treats for them. She also had a photography hobby and her camera was always with her. To date, 67 albums and very carefully put together and organized. She also loved sewing, embroidering and playing cards and scrabble. You could stop by and she always had something baked to serve you with coffee, tea or milk and enjoying many conversations. She was preceded in death by her husband Glen of fifty-four years, her parents Andy and Mary Artmann, four brothers, Jerome, Clarence, Ron and Clem, three sisters Dorothy and Mary Ellen Artmann and Lucille Hausladen, six sisters-in-law Edith Artmann, Carol Ann Artmann, Mildred Artmann, Delores Gaethke, Mavis Fenske and Eldora Fenske, brothers-in-law Leonard Oestreich, Gilbert, Willard, Vernon, Melvin, Myron and Kenneth Fenske, Wallace Gaethke and Don Hausladen, father-in-law and mother-in-law Henry and Ida Fenske, great nephews Bob & Jerry Brust, great niece Barb Rierson, nephews Howard Hausladen, Rick Gaethke and also nieces Donna Hausladen and Annie Roepke. Survived by her six children: Bonnie (Alan) Czanstkowski of Delano, Phyllis Momanyi of Bloomington, Yvonne (Gary) O’Brien of Buffalo, Dean Fenske of Howard Lake, Patty (Tim) Speckel and Susan (Elgin) Yates all of Buffalo; eighteen grandchildren, thirty great grandchildren and two great, great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Artmann of Silver Lake and Marlene Oestreich of Waconia; nieces, nephews and many friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Evelyn Sophia Fenske was held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown. Father Jim Devorak was the Celebrant. Inurnment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Urn Bearer was her son Dean Fenske. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com
