Eunice L. Lange, age 95 of Waconia, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
Funeral service held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Bob Alsleben as officiant. Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at church on Friday.
Eunice was born on April 16, 1926 in Waconia, the daughter of John and Lillian (Radde) Henke. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. On November 28, 1948, Eunice was united in marriage to Orville Lange at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. Robert Heyne.
Eunice loved the holidays, especially Christmas where she would make her famous Tom and Jerrys for everyone. She liked watching the Minnesota sports teams, knowing a lot of the players by name. In her spare time, she enjoyed putting puzzles together, and playing cards with the boys, poker and sheephead were her favorite. Eunice would usually take the boys to the cleaners by the end of the night. She liked kidding around with everyone, dishing it out and taking it, but you knew where she stood on many subjects.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband Orville.
Eunice is survived by her loving family: son Leon Lange (Shirley Nguyen) of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandsons Indar (Rachel) Lange of Honolulu, Hawaii, Ganesh (Deanette) Lange of Kona, Hawaii; great-grandchildren Priscilla, Madeline, Liam and Layla; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers David Lundstrom, Lowell Stender, Dale Jaskowiak, Brian Sjoberg, Gary Fischbach, Kent Kubasch.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.