Ethel F. Peters “Sauter” went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to her husband Jim on April 8, 2020, Mesa, Arizona, due to complications from COVID19. She was “Nana” to so many - kind, selfless, giving and greeted everyone with her beautiful smile. She was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Wonderful wife of 63 years to James E. Peters, who preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2015. Together they raised four loving daughters, LuAnn McArdell (Mike), Lani Grone (Scott), Lori Ribar (Brad) and Lynn Meadows; 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Services are pending. To see obituary or leave an online message to the family, please visit www.mariposagardens.com.

