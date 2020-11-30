Erwin Henry Thomas, age 97, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Glen Fields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Erwin was born September 30, 1923 in Hamburg, Carver County, Minnesota. His parents were William and Elise (Prehn) Thomas. Erwin was baptized on October 14, 1923 at Emanuel Lutheran Church of Hamburg, Minnesota. He was confirmed on March 21, 1937 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, Hamburg, Minnesota. His confirmation verse was: II Timothy 2:8: Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel. Erwin’s mother, Elise, died in 1945 just as he was about to be drafted. Because of her death, he was allowed to remain and work on the farm with his father. Erwin lived on this family farm where he was born for 68 years. Erwin married Gertrude Martha Jenneke on October 5, 1944 at the bride’s home in Plato, Minnesota. This marriage was blessed with two children – Gerald and Jean. After their marriage, Erwin and Gertrude continued working on the Thomas farm and together they farmed for 47 years. When they started farming, they used both horses and tractors to do the work. They also had a dairy herd, raised pigs and chickens. In 1973, the dairy cattle were sold and Erwin took to raising hogs and cash cropping. In 1991, the farm was sold and they moved to the home they built in Hamburg, Minnesota. In 2014, they moved to Peace Villa, in 2016 they moved to The Harbor, and in 2018 to Glencoe Regional Health Care Long Term Care. During his lifetime, Erwin did many things. He was a faithful member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, sang in the Men’s Choir for 48 years, also sang in the Mixed Choir, was an Elder, was Congregation Secretary, Board of Education member, served on building committees, treasurer of a variety of funds, helped to organize and was a member of Silver Seniors, member of Men’s Club, and coached a girls’ softball team for many years. He also was on the Board of Education for Public School #59 in Hamburg, served on the Hamburg Dairy and Minnesota Valley Dairy boards as a member and as their treasurer, worked for the Hamburg Farmers’ Store for a period of time, sold DeKalb seed corn for many years retiring in 2002. Erwin was also a Mayer Lutheran High School Founder, MLHS Board of Directors member, and was a delegate for many years, was a Meals on Wheels driver. Erwin’s hobbies included traveling with Gert; they enjoyed visiting many states. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, working with numbers, and playing cards. His children’s friends were always welcome at their home. Gary Specketer became a regular during Gerald’s high school/college years; Jean’s friends Mary Baumann and Gayle Walsh were also frequent visitors. Erwin will also be remembered for his love of chocolate chip cookies. Erwin is preceded in death by his parents William and Elise Thomas; sister and brothers-in-law Rosella and Vernon Lueck and Bill Leistiko; sister and brother-in-law Elisa and Albert Cohrs; great-grandson Brady Thomas. Erwin is survived by his loving family: spouse Gertrude; son and daughter-in-law Gerald and Marlys Thomas of Mayer, MN; daughter Jean Thomas of NYA, MN; grandchildren Todd Thomas and his wife Kris of Mayer, MN, Kim Miller and her husband Marty of Champlin, MN; great-grandchildren, Riley Thomas, Megan Thomas, William Miller, Zoey Miller; sister-in-law Verona Herrmann; good friends Mary Baumann, Gayle Walsh, and Gary Specketer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Memorials preferred to Emanuel Lutheran Church or Mayer Lutheran High School. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Gest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.