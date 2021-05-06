Erwin and Gertrude "Gert" Thomas

Erwin Thomas, age 97, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. Gertrude “Gert” Thomas, age 94, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, Minnesota. A combined Memorial Service for Erwin and Gertrude will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following in the church cemetery. Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service at the church. Memorials preferred to Emanuel Lutheran Church or Mayer Lutheran High School. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Online Guest Book is available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.