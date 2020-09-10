Erna Marie Panning

Erna Marie (Stoeckman) Panning, age 103, of Hamburg, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Auburn Homes in Waconia, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota, with interment following at the church cemetery. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Ronald Mathison. Organist: Kathy Oelfke. Congregational Hymns: “A Mighty Fortress Is Our God,” “My Hope Is Built On Nothing Less,” “I Know That My Redeemer Lives.” Erna Marie (Stoeckman) Panning was born on December 8, 1916, in Hamburg, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Ernst and Maria (Proehl) Stoeckman. Erna was baptized as an infant on December 17, 1916, and later was confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 13, 1930, both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. She received her education in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, graduating from Central High School. On June 23, 1940, Erna was united in marriage to Elmer Panning at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Dale. Erna and Elmer made their home in Alexandria, Minnesota. They shared over 59 years of marriage until Elmer passed away on October 12, 1999. Erna was a loving wife, mother and homemaker. She was a lifelong and active member of both Zion Lutheran Church in Alexandria and Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Erna enjoyed her church, traveling, cooking and sewing. She cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Erna passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Auburn Homes in Waconia, Minnesota, at the age of 103 years and 9 months. Blessed be her memory. Erna is survived by her: son, Dale Panning and his wife Hilary of Manassas, VA; grandsons, Orin Panning and his wife Jeanette of Bristow, VA, Nathan Panning and his wife Andrea of Manassas, VA; great-grandchildren, Andrew Panning, Ella Panning, Tristan Panning, Mariana Panning; sister, Marie Hebeisen of Glencoe, MN; sister-in-law, Lillian Peltz of Belle Plaine, MN; nieces and nephews, Dennis Kohls, Wallace Engelke, Bernice Miller, Roger Lucht, Janice Lucht, Gail Hebeisen, Gary Stoeckman, Patricia Stoeckman, Barbara Stoeckman, Greg Stoeckman; other relatives and friends. Erna is preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Maria Stoeckman; husband, Elmer Frederick Panning; sisters, Malinda Stoeckman, Hulda Christina Kohls, Laura Dorotha Engelke, Adele Anna Lucht; brother, Ernie Warren Stoeckman. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
