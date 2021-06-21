Erna M. Schuette, age 89 of Glencoe, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Glenfields Living With Care in Glencoe. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless and Rev. Jon Niebuhr officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment in the church cemetery. Erna Martha (Schlueter) Schuette was born November 11, 1931 in Arlington, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Maas) Schlueter. Erna was baptized on November 29, 1931 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington by Rev. R. Heidmann. Erna confirmed her faith in the Lord on April 14, 1946 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. John Bradtke officiating. Her confirmation verse was Colossians 1:10 “Walk worthy of the Lord unto all pleasing, being fruitful in every good work, and increasing in the knowledge of God.” On August 9, 1950, Erna was united in marriage with Delbert E. Schuette at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Rev. John Bradtke officiating. This union was blessed with children Diane, Donna, Dean, Jillene and John. Erna was devoted to her family. She worked alongside her husband Delbert on the family farm in rural Mayer until their retirement in 2002 at which time they moved to Arlington. Erna enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning produce for her family and to share with others. She was very meticulous, everything had to be done well. She spent her free time reading, doing embroidery work and word search puzzles. Erna and Delbert loved to travel in their motorhome including short trips around Minnesota and longer trips which included winters in Texas. They also enjoyed polka dancing and were members of the Polk-Of-A Club. In 2008, the couple moved to Glencoe. Erna was a devoted member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glencoe. She often volunteered as a funeral lunch server. Erna cherished the time with her family, especially her many grandchildren. She always looked forward to the next family gathering and updates on everyone’s activities. She’ll be remembered for her hardworking and humble nature. Her quiet and loving nature will be missed by many. Erna is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Dorothy Schlueter; husband Delbert Schlueter; daughter Diane Steffenson; great-grandson Liam Rory Meagher; father-in-law and mother-in-law Edward and Anna Schuette; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Kenneth Schuette, Myron Schuette, Robert Neisen, Lyle and Phyllis Leaf. Erna is survived by her loving family: children Donna (Michael) Tellers of Chaska, Dean (Ann) Schuette of Mayer, Jillene (Jeffrey) Borchart of Park Rapids, John (Theresa) Schuette of Watertown; son-in-law Raymond Steffenson of Dassel; grandchildren Dustin Steffenson, Amy (Ray) Palermo, Laura (Jason) Eastling, Nathan (Angela) Tellers, Heidi (Dan) Schmidt, Cory Tellers, Angela (Rory) Meagher, Jason Schuette, Ryan (Beth) Schuette, Justin Borchart; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Darlene Neisen, Eldoras Schuette; other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
