Erland C. Loehrs, age 99, of Waconia passed away Friday, March 25, 2022 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd Street) in Waconia with Rev. Robert Alsleben as officiant. Visitation held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Erland Carl Loehrs was born August 24, 1922 in Camden Township, the son of Adolph and Magdalena (Stender) Loehrs. He was baptized September 10, 1922 by Rev. Martin Abraham and later confirmed April 5, 1936 by Rev. Willibald P. Kramer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. His confirmation verse was Proverbs 23:26 "My son, give me your heart and let your eyes delight in my ways." On February 20, 1944, Erland was united in marriage to Renata (Rolf) Loehrs at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township. They were blessed with three children.
Erland was "Dad" and "Grandpa" and liked to be known as "Grandpa-the-Great." He was actively involved in farming. He farmed in Hancock Township until 1950 and then moved to Laketown Township where he farmed until 1993. Erland was director and secretary of Laketown Mutual Fire Insurance Company, was a salesman for Pioneer Seeds for 26 years and sold Pure Plant Food for 4 years. He was very active at Trinity Lutheran church and served as a church elder for 4 years. Erland was fond of welding and was very proud of the many creative projects he had made.
In his later years, Erland found a home at Auburn Meadows. He commented on how happy he was to be there and how the staff and residents treated him with such kindness and love.
Erland was preceded in death by his wife Renata; grandson Shane; son-in-law Donald Schrader; brothers and sisters Erwin (Ella) Loehrs, Edwin Loehrs, Ernst (Viola) Loehrs, Eliza (Edward) Leikam, Elmer (Arsilvia) Loehrs, Vera Loehrs, Evelyn (David) Gongoll; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Edwin (Hilma) Rolf, Bertha (Fred) Quaas, Martha (Erwin) Schmidt, Vera Rolf, Erna (Ardell) Wolter, Mabel (Glenard) Lenz, Marvin (Eunice) Rolf.
Erland is survived by his loving family: children Dennis (Donna) Loehrs of Waconia, Diane Schrader of Plato, Melanie (Ralph) Ertl of Mayer; grandchildren Troy (Rita) Loehrs, Ryan (Lisa) Loehrs, Angela (David) DeFano, Julie (Brian) Graupmann, Mark Schrader and special friend Marisa Johnson and her son Aiden, Crystal (Jim) Hoen, Alicia (Brent) Hilk; great-grandchildren Kyra Corrado, Kaylee and Nolan Loehrs, Chloe, Austin and Kody Boyer, Riley Loehrs, Kian DeFano, Brady, Addison and Jack Graupmann, Tyler and Alaina Hilk; brother-in-law Harold Bruesehoff of Norwood Young America; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are his grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.