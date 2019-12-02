Eric P. Johnson

Eric Paul Johnson, 49 of Excelsior, left this world far too soon on Tuesday November 26, 2019. Memorial service celebrating the life of Eric will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church (310 County Road 19) in Excelsior with Rev. Kris Causton as officiant. Gathering of family and friends from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Eric was born on May 20, 1970 in Waconia, the son of Arthur and Kathleen (Krueger) Johnson. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. He grew up playing golf with friends in Waconia, but it wasn’t until he met Sarah that he found that weekends spent at Bay Lake were his true passion. Eric adored his wife Sarah and daughter Morgan. He embraced any opportunity for adventure and time with his toys. Nothing brought him more joy than a boat ride with friends and family, or a drive to work with the top down on his car. When he wasn’t working, he could be found spending time with his springers Watson and Finley and his family. Eric greeted everyone with open arms, a magnetic smile, and a huge (memorable) hug; he had the gift of making others feel like they were the most important person in the room. He loved music and often played it at decibels that could be heard for miles. If there was an opportunity to dance, he would be the first on the floor. He loved to work hard and savored life just as much. He found pride working alongside his father and brother Todd and serving his community. He touched the hearts of so many, in a profession that required caring for others in ways that most people could never do. Fatherhood came easy for Eric. He displayed his unconditional love, in both BIG and small ways. Every day he packed a lunch for Morgan with a note inside—in hopes of making her smile. When she went to college, he filled that display of love with calls and texts. Simply put, he adored his girls. Eric was an amazing Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend to many. His joyous spirit, high energy, and his amazing hugs will be missed by all. Eric is survived by his loving wife, Sarah; daughter, Morgan; parents, Kathy and Art Johnson; in-laws, Nancy and Dave Patterson; siblings, Todd (Toni) Johnson, Lisa (Erik) Magnuson; brother-in-law, Adam (Nicole) Patterson; brother and sister-in-law, Laurie and Terry Dwyer; nieces and nephews, Kendra, Austin, Brittney, Blake, William, Matthew, Lauren, Pierce, Pella, Joe, Ryan, Jake, James and Maggi; and many friends. Preceded in death by his loving brother Brian Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Eric P. Johnson
