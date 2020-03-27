Emily A. Honebrink, age 81 of Waconia, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. Memorial Mass to be scheduled for a later date. Emily was born on November 29, 1938 in Mayer, the daughter of Raymond and Lucille (Wagener) Bleedorn. On July 23, 1960, Emily was united in marriage to Gerald A. Honebrink at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Emily grew up on her family’s farm in Mayer, MN, she was the eldest of six siblings. She earnestly embraced her status as the first-born from which she developed her work ethic and caring demeanor. Her primary years she attended St. Joseph Catholic School, graduated from Waconia High School in 1956 and went on to St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Minneapolis. She was a highly respected RN at Waconia Ridgeview Hospital where she worked for over 30 years, along with a couple years as a school nurse at Southview Elementary School. Em enjoyed traveling whether it was near or far, camping with close family friends, treks to the cabin which always took twice as long to get there due to some side excursion she had planned. She loved her German heritage and helped to celebrate her ancestry with trips to Germany and any Oktoberfest that fit into her schedule. Em was also well known for her gardening, pickles, and of course her baking, good thing her children were active in sports to wear off all those carbs! She looked forward to gathering with relatives and friends and also with her Ridgeview family. Em never met a sporting event she didn’t like. She was ever present for her kids and grandkids activities. Em was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she received the sacraments of life. At St. Joe’s, she taught religion classes, was part of the BeFriender Ministry and a eucharist minister. She and Jerry coached a number of Tony and Terri’s ball teams. Em and Jerry were an excellent team; she baked, he ate, he could build anything and she could add the finishing touches, he drove while she navigated to their next stop. With Em’s next stop in heaven they are now together again and can begin their newest project or adventure. Emily was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Honebrink; parents Raymond and Lucille Bleedorn. Emily is survived by her loving family: son Tony (Michelle) Honebrink of Waconia; daughter Terri Dammann, Matt Dammann of Waconia; grandchildren Chelsea (Corey) Erickson, Candon (Catie) Honebrink, Chandra Honebrink and fiance Jake Braunhausen, Madelin Dammann, Ellie Dammann; brothers Fred Bleedorn, Jane Bleedorn, Tom (Marsha) Bleedorn, Steve (Linda) Bleedorn, Mike (Barb) Bleedorn; sister Debra (Charles) Schrupp; great-grandchildren Lou, Ava and Elin Erickson, Callan Honebrink; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Urn Bearers will be her grandchildren. The family requests memorial contributions be made to Ridgeview Foundation https://www.ridgeviewmedical.org/foundation/make-a-gift/ Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
