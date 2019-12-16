Elwin S. Stauffer, age 72 of St. Bonifacius, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina. Memorial Service Friday, December 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. John Braland officiating; gathering of family and friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Elwin was born on February 20, 1947 in Winnebego, the son of Melvin and Mabel (Prochniak) Stauffer. Elwin grew up in Winnebago, Minnesota with his family. He was a football star in high school but did not precede his career with football. Elwin spent most of his early adult life being in Jaycee’s of Saint Bonifacius. He won many awards while being involved. He was even the president of Saint Bonifacius Jaycee and had been awarded the Dennis Hamilton award. He later became a member of the JCI Senate. He also ran Spass-Tagen in St. Bonifacius. Elwin loved to go up to his island with his wife Linda. They would garden, haul rock and go fishing with his lake friends. He also was President of Lake Oscar association. Elwin loved his gardens and was proud of them. He was even a participant in the Douglas County garden tours. Elwin was employed at Cunningham outdoor advertising for 36 years. He also worked for K C Groves tree experts. Elwin was a man who had to keep busy and work. He would never let the lawn get too long or let the birds go hungry. Elwin loved to travel every year to Florida to Madeira Beach to eat his favorite of shrimp and scallops. Elwin always told his wife that they were going to buy their retirement home in Florida. He would always have something to talk about with everyone, even if he didn’t know them. Elwin was someone who was proud for everything he has worked for and the family he went home to every night. Elwin was preceded in death by his parents Melvin and Mable Stauffer; brothers-in-law Marlin Mayland, Gary Chase, Gordon Chase; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harry and Ruth Chase; nephew Caleb Chase. Elwin is survived by his loving family: wife Linda; son Todd (Kelly) Stauffer of Mayer; daughter Amy (Wade) Nicholson of North Carolina; grandchildren Tyler Stauffer, Brianna Stauffer, Max Stauffer, Grace Stauffer; sister Jean Mayland of Bloomington; brother Larry (Sue) Stauffer of Winnebago; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Steve (Diane) Chase of Plymouth, Lisa (Steve) Hill of Wells, Carla Chase of Fairmont, Renae Chase of River Falls; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Elwin S. Stauffer
