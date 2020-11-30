Elvira E. Winkler, age 81 of Cologne, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Arlington. Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street East) in Cologne, with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was one hour prior to Mass at Church. Interment at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Elvira Eleanore Winkler was born October 13, 1939 in Cologne, the daughter of Albert and Sophia (Tellers) Winkler. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Cologne. She attended St. Bernard Catholic School in Cologne and graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America. After graduation, Elvira worked many years at Klein Bank in Waconia. Later she worked at Emerson in Chanhassen and the Waconia Bakery until retirement. Elvira enjoyed so much of this life. She loved to travel. In 1972, she and her friends visited all of Germany (nine countries). She also traveled to Denmark, Norway, Sweden and New York by car. She traveled locally too, visiting all of Minnesota. She was especially fond of seeking out historical places. These travels were filled with precious time with friends. For 31 years, she would vacation with them at a McGregor Resort. Elvira had many interests and hobbies. She loved to watch the news, gameshows and musicals. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the Twins and Vikings. She was an accomplished crafter who was fond of knitting, painting ceramics and quilting, attending many quilt shops throughout Minnesota. Elvira was a tremendous entertainer and treasured time with friends and relatives. She delighted in many activities with them whether it was bowling, dancing, playing cards, going on trips, or having lunch. She was always there to lend a helping hand especially for those in need. Elvira was a held dear by all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Elvira was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Sophia Winkler; brothers Bernard Winkler, John Winkler; sister-in-law Betty Winkler; brothers-in-law George Leonhardt, Stanley Paul. Elvira is survived by her loving family: sisters Mildred Paul of Cologne, Marilyn Leonhardt of Shakopee; sister-in-law Marge Winkler of St. Michael; nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Casket Bearers were Tom Leonhardt, Brian Kadlec, Steve Winkler, Robert Winkler, Tom Walter, Brian Loscheider. Honorary Casket Bearers Shirley Hasse, Donna Lindstrom, Liz Beiersdorf. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
