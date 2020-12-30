Elmyra "El" P. Bloudek

Elmyra “El” Bloudek, 95, of Waconia, MN, died peacefully in her sleep on December 18, 2020, at Epiphany Care Home in Minnetonka, MN. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born Elmyra Pauline Richter to Frank and Frances (Shoo) Richter on April 12, 1925, in Ashton, IA, and graduated from St. Joseph High School, Ashton, IA. On June 25, 1947, she married William “Bill” Bloudek. Together they had 5 children. El was a wonderful mom and heavily involved in numerous church, school, and community activities: Waconia Band Boosters, Lions sponsored Red Cross blood bank, Girl Scout leader, multiple school chaperoning events, church funeral choir, hospital volunteer for which she received an award for the most volunteer hours in one year. After her husband Bill’s retirement, they spent their winters in Arizona and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. El is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bill Bloudek, Waconia, MN; son, Bill (Jeananne) Bloudek Jr., Tigard, OR; Tim (Linda) Bloudek, Sun City, AZ; Mary Bode, Lonsdale, MN; Anne (Dave) Imgrund, Onalaska, WI; Kent Bloudek, Waconia, MN; sister, Carole (Donald) Lunders, Sioux Falls, SD; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, Frank and Frances Richter; first husband, Marvin Schneider; sister, Dolorous Wagner; brothers, Clifford Richter, Harold Richter, Gilbert Richter and Jerome Richter. Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a gathering of family and friends at 10 a.m. In keeping with current Covid-19 safety protocol, masks will be required. St. Joseph Church will be streaming the service for those who cannot attend in person. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waconia, MN or Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Hospice, St. Louis Park, MN.Elmyra “El” Bloudek, 95, of Waconia, MN, died peacefully in her sleep on December 18, 2020, at Epiphany Care Home in Minnetonka, MN. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She was born Elmyra Pauline Richter to Frank and Frances (Shoo) Richter on April 12, 1925, in Ashton, IA, and graduated from St. Joseph High School, Ashton, IA. On June 25, 1947, she married William “Bill” Bloudek. Together they had 5 children. El was a wonderful mom and heavily involved in numerous church, school, and community activities: Waconia Band Boosters, Lions sponsored Red Cross blood bank, Girl Scout leader, multiple school chaperoning events, church funeral choir, hospital volunteer for which she received an award for the most volunteer hours in one year. After her husband Bill’s retirement, they spent their winters in Arizona and enjoyed traveling with family and friends. El is survived by her husband of 73 years, Bill Bloudek, Waconia, MN; son, Bill (Jeananne) Bloudek Jr., Tigard, OR; Tim (Linda) Bloudek, Sun City, AZ; Mary Bode, Lonsdale, MN; Anne (Dave) Imgrund, Onalaska, WI; Kent Bloudek, Waconia, MN; sister, Carole (Donald) Lunders, Sioux Falls, SD; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents, Frank and Frances Richter; first husband, Marvin Schneider; sister, Dolorous Wagner; brothers, Clifford Richter, Harold Richter, Gilbert Richter and Jerome Richter. Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a gathering of family and friends at 10 a.m. In keeping with current Covid-19 safety protocol, masks will be required. St. Joseph Church will be streaming the service for those who cannot attend in person. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Waconia, MN or Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital Hospice, St. Louis Park, MN.
