On April 17, 2022, Elizabeth (Betty Boelke Poppler) Werb passed peacefully at her home in Rosemount, MN, after a short battle with cancer.
Betty was the eldest of six children born to Joseph and Lorraine Poppler of Laketown Township on December 5, 1940. Betty attended Waconia High School and graduated in1959.
Her surviving siblings are Dennis Poppler, Burnsville, MN; Barbara "Barb" (Peter) Cook, Lakeville, MN; Donna (Steve) Wherley, Carver, MN; Patrick (Stephanie) Poppler, Chaska, MN.
Preceding her in death are her husband William "Bill" Werb; sister Patricia (Patty Poppler) Plekkenpol; son Brian Boelke; son Steve Werb.
Betty has a huge family who will miss her, especially her children: Brad (Amy) Boelke, SSP, MN; Gayle Moser, Inver Grove Heights, MN; Bruce (Laurie) Boelke, Millville, MA; Jason (Anna) Werb, Burnsville, MN; Deb (Jim) Tikalsky, Inver Grove Heights, MN; Mike Werb, Marine on St Croix, MN; Scott Werb; Brenda (Alan) Walker, Marine on St Croix, MN; Sue (Tim) Biermaier, Marine on St Croix, MN; Laurie (Chris) Biermaier, Marine on St Croix, MN; and daughter-in-law, Kelly O'Leary Boelke.
Services will occur at the Cremation Society of Minnesota, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul, MN 55119, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.