Elizabeth “Beth” Berns (née Mendiola), age 48, of Wayzata, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Preceded in death by her father, Ramon Mendiola. Survived by her loving husband, John, and their five children: Lincoln, Katie, Allison, Charlotte, and Maria. Also survived by her mother, Theresa Mendiola; her siblings: Margie Vechell, Marie Devins (John), Tricia Fischer (Paul), John Mendiola (Sue) and Ann Sichak (John); her parents-in-law, Jerry and Ruth Berns; her siblings-in law: Jim Berns (Gretchen), Becky Lueck (Alex), and Julie Berns; her nieces and nephews: Brit Burleson, Drew Vechell, Michael Devins, Amanda Peterson, Laura Kuisle, David Fischer, Steven Fischer, Grace Mendiola, Mary Mendiola, Eric Sichak, Emily Sichak, and Kevin Sichak; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Beth was born in Waconia, Minnesota to Ramon and Therese Mendiola. She was the youngest of six children. Beth graduated from Waconia High School in 1990, and attended St. Olaf College and Gustavus Adolphus College, where she played volleyball for both schools. She went on to receive a Doctor of Chiropractic degree and a Master’s degree in Oriental Medicine from Northwestern Health Sciences University. For many years, Dr. Berns operated The Eastern Healing Arts Center in Minnetonka, and provided exceptional alternative and intuitive healing to her patients, many of whom became good friends. Beth loved playing piano, crocheting, reading, going to movies, watching the Minnesota Twins, traveling with John, and spending time with friends and family. She even taught herself to paint. She was a wonderful cook, and was proud that she never followed a recipe. Beth loved the Mendiola family’s annual week at a cabin in Nisswa, and the Wayzata Fire Dept. annual boat cruise. Beth also loved to spend time with her Filipino relatives near Lake Geneva, enjoying authentic Filipino food and being surrounded by happy music. Beth had many cherished friends from among the families at St. Bart’s School. Her greatest love was spending time with her kids, taking them to parks and the beach, and spending many hours in the bleachers watching them play basketball, volleyball, baseball, and soccer. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to: St. Bartholomew’s Catholic School, 630 E. Wayzata Blvd, Wayzata, MN 55391. Beth was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister. In addition, Beth shared her gift of healing as a chiropractor and acupuncturist for many years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private Mass of Christian burial at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, and interment of ashes to follow at Summit Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date. To view complete obituary, please visit website: HodroffEpstein.com.
