Elenore M. Mellgren, age 91, of Waconia, formerly of Brainerd, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Auburn Home in Waconia. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home (141 E. 1st St.) in Waconia with Rev. Penny Entringer as officiant. Visitation held 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment at the Zoar United Church of Christ Cemetery in Chaska. Elenore Margaret Mellgren was born October 11, 1929 in Dahlgren Township, the daughter of Phillip and Eleanor (Tessmann) Siegle. She was baptized and later confirmed at Zoar United Church of Christ Church. On August 16, 1950, Elenore was united in marriage to Lloyd Mellgren at Zoar United Church of Christ Church. Their union was blessed with six children. Elenore loved her family and community and all she did was for them. She enjoyed farming (especially her cows), gardening, and sewing. The fruits of her labor were gladly given back to those she loved. Elenore was known for her excellent cooking and baking. Her famous chocolate bars, strawberry desert, pancakes, bread, rolls and donuts were unmatched. Elenore’s skills were sharpened while working as a cook for hospitals and the nursing home for many years. She also gave generously of her time to her church. As a lifelong member, she served on the ladies aid as well as the ladies auxiliary. In her downtime, Elenore delighted in fishing and playing 500 with friends. Elenore was gentle and generous. She always put family and others before herself, was always willing to help and always with a smile on her face. Her sweet spirit will linger with those who loved her until they see her again. Elenore was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd; son Roger Mellgren; daughter-in-law Patty Mellgren; sisters Dorothy (Albert) Tellers, Delores (Erick) Pautsch; brother Phillip Siegle; brothers-in-law Wayne Anderson, Jim Donohue. Elenore is survived by her loving family: children Larry (Jan) Mellgren of Long Prairie, Gary (Joanne) Mellgren of Sharpsburg, GA, Alan (Shirley) Mellgren of Brainerd, Cheryl (Steve) Lonning of Ellendale, Bruce Mellgren of Cologne; daughter-in-law Kathy (Don) Heise of Oak Center; grandchildren Gus and Jan Mellgren, Andy and Tracy Mellgren, Julia Kimmen, Joe and Kristin Mellgren, Mark and Jen Mellgren, Elizabeth Mellgren, Lindsey and Patrick Speltz, Shannon and Brett Parks, Jeffrey and Carly Mellgren, Dan and Sandy Mellgren, Mike Mellgren and fiancee Alisa, Brian and Trina Mellgren, Becky Mellgren, Matthew Hammers and fiancee Jamie, Amber and Tylor Stattman, Adam and Sarah Mellgren, Kelly and Brett Welsh, Sarah and Joe Wytaske, David and Shayna Mellgren, Missy and Paul Richards, Nicki and Mitch Schahn, Krystle and Neil Belshan, Dane and Amanda Mellgren, Devan Mellgren; 44 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marlys Siegle of Cologne, Jean Donahue of California, Alvin and Pam Anderson of Wisconsin, Chuck Sell of Sauk Rapids, Julie (Ron) Spale of North Dakota; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Elenore’s grandchildren. Honorary Casket Bearers are Elenore’s great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com
