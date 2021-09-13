Eldora Miller

Eldora Clara Ida Miller, age 99, of Plato, Minnesota, passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at The Haven at Peace Village in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Funeral Service was held Thursday, September 9, 2021, 2:30 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato with interment following in the church cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday, September 9, 2021, Noon – 2:30 P.M. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Tyson Mastin. Organist: Yvonne Schuette. Congregational Hymns: “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “When Peace Like A River,” “How Great Thou Art.” Casket Bearers: grandchildren, Dan Miller, Paul Miller, Andy Kohls, Jason Troska, Ben Bahr, Brett Bahr. Eldora Clara Ida Miller was born on January 3, 1922, in Bergen Township, McLeod County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Henry and Augusta (Machemehl) Kruschke. Eldora was baptized as an infant on January 15, 1922, by Pastor Walter Baumhoefener and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on April 5, 1936, by Rev. J. A. Schert, both at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. She received her education at St. Peter’s Lutheran Parochial School in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. On April 26, 1942, Eldora was united in marriage to Willmer Miller by Pastor A. Vomhof at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Eldora and Willmer resided in Lester Prairie and later moved to Plato. Their marriage was blessed with four children, a stillborn son in infancy, Ronald, Donna, and Joan. Eldora and Willmer shared 46 years of marriage until Willmer passed away on May 30, 1988. In their early years of marriage, Eldora assisted Willmer on the farm. She was later employed at the grocery store in Plato, Littfin Lumber Company and Coast To Coast store in Glencoe, and McLeod County Social Services. Eldora was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Plato, Minnesota. As her ministry to the church, she was a member of the Ladies Aide. Eldora enjoyed listening to old-time music, embroidery, and making and stitching quilts. She loved being able to make quilts and give them to others. Family life was very important to Eldora and she cherished the time spent with her family and friends. Eldora passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at The Haven at Peace Village, in Norwood Young America. Blessed be her memory. Eldora is survived by her: children, Ronald Miller and his wife Deborah of Waconia, MN, Donna Kohls and her special friend Ray “Pete” Kimmes of Hutchinson, MN, Joan Davis and her husband Larry of Shakopee, MN; grandchildren, Wendy Johnson and her husband Don, Paul Miller and his wife Michelle, Dan Miller and his wife Kim, Amanda Quisberg and her husband Dave, Emily Troska and her husband Jason, Andy Kohls and his wife Leah, Ben Bahr and his wife Holly, Brett Bahr and his wife Nikki, Joey Davis and his wife Sarah, and Jesse Davis; great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nephews, nieces, other relatives and many friends. Eldora was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Augusta Kruschke; husband, Willmer Miller; infant son; son-in-law, Byron Kohls; sisters, Lorna Wilkens and her husband Henry, Leona Wroge and her husband Art, Marilyn Mazer, Luella Prehn and her husband Harold; brother, Harold Kruschke and his wife Laura. Arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.mcbridechapels.com.
