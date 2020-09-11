Elaine M. Schlechter, age 85 of New Germany, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at The Haven in Norwood Young America. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown with Fr. James Dvorak as Celebrant of the Mass. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. Elaine Martha (Koepp) Schlechter was born July 4, 1935 in Ellsworth Township, the daughter of Robert and Aurelia (Gierke) Koepp. Elaine was a graduate of the Litchfield High School. On September 12, 1953, she was united in marriage with Donald C. Schlechter at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia by Fr. Kauer. Elaine was a dedicated homemaker to her family. She loved traveling with her husband in their motorhome. She enjoyed fishing, being in the outdoors and had a love for Loons. Elaine was an avid gardener, baker and canner. Elaine was very involved in her church and volunteered whenever asked. She was also an active member of her local Homemaker’s group. Elaine will be remembered for her spirited and caring nature who would do anything for anyone. Elaine is preceded in death by her husband Donald Schlechter; parents Robert and Aurelia (Gierke) Koepp; daughter-in-law Connie Schlechter; sisters and brothers Paul Koepp, Robert and Auriela Koepp, Robert Koepp, Ruth Ann Dinwiddey, Randy Koepp; father-in-law and mother-in-law Peter and Anna Schlecter; sister-in-law Sister Rosaria Schlechter SLW, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Paul Schlechter, Dorothy and Ralph Kelzer, LaVerne and Jerome Kirsch, Kenneth Siegle. Elaine is survived by her loving family: children and their spouses Gary and Susan Schlechter of New Germany, Paul Schlechter of Jordan, Mark and Melinda Schlechter of Sarasota, FL, Lisa and Joseph Korus of Ramsey, Beth Weinzierl and special friend Michael Probst of Buffalo; grandchildren Jamie (Melissa) Schlechter, Bryan (Jamie) Schlechter, Sherry (Nathan) Roepke, Jason Schlechter, Shawna and special friend Joshua Bright, Holly (Peter) Hogenson, Jill (Alex) Metzger, Nicole Pexa (fiancé Sam Weaver), Evan Weinzierl (special friend Ashley Hawkins); great-grandchildren Paige Schlechter, Tylor Schlechter, Madelyn Schlechter, Dylan Schlechter, Kaelyn Roepke, Alyson Schlechter, Lauryn Schlechter, Shane Hogenson, Nolan Metzger, Shelby Smith, Danica Bright; brother Jon (Kathy) Koepp; sister-in-law Diane Koepp; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Muriel Koepp, Irene Siegle, George and Diane Schlechter; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
