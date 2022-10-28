Elaine K. Mohrbacher

Elaine Kathleen Frank Mohrbacher, 91, of Waconia, formerly of Cologne, born March 26, 1931 in Dalgreen Township to Fred and Edna (Lundquist) Frank, passed away peacefully with her three loving daughters by her side, October 25, 2022.

Survived by: Barbara (Gary) Van Eyll, Chaska; Kathleen (Ken) Weinzierl, Hawley, MN; Cindy (Jeff) Decheine, Delano. She was a loving grandmother to Kerrie (Dave) Thompson; James (Kim) Van Eyll; Amanda (Brett) Baumann; Danielle (Jason) Baumberger; Amy (Matt) Baasch; Jodee (Lee) Hammer and Natalie (Seth) Norling. Great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson. Survived by sister-in-law, Nancy Frank, Sun City West, Arizona.

