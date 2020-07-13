Elaine G. Rose

Elaine Rose, age 93, most recently of St. Paul, formerly of Dassel and Gaylord, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Cerenity Senior Care Marian in St. Paul, Minnesota. Private Family Graveside Service was held at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Mountville, Dryden Township, Sibley County, Minnesota. Elaine Gertrude (Panning) Rose was born May 23, 1927, to Arthur and Gertrude (Kroells) Panning near Hamburg, Minnesota. She was baptized as an infant at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg. Elaine attended parochial school there and was confirmed in her faith, also at Emanuel, in 1941. She graduated from Central High School in Norwood-Young America, Minnesota. On September 25, 1946, Elaine was united in marriage to Elmer Rose, son of Otto and Bertha (Bauer) Rose, by Pastor Wohlfeil at Emanuel Lutheran Church. She and Elmer farmed near Gaylord for 42 years, retiring in 1988, and remained living on the farm until 1995, when they moved to Dassel, Minnesota. In 1984, they purchased a lake home near Vergas, Minnesota, and spent many happy days there until the spring of 2008. In March of 2013, they moved to Cerenity Senior Care Marian in St. Paul, where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Elaine and Elmer shared 68 years of married life until Elmer passed away on August 24, 2015. Elaine enjoyed visiting with family and friends, gardening, farming, quilting, puzzles, and countless hours of fishing from either the boat or dock at their lake home. Late in life, she discovered the joys of reading for pleasure, particularly the suspense novels of Mary Higgins Clark. Elaine was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church at Mountville, near Gaylord, from her marriage until her death. Elaine passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Cerenity Senior Care Marian in St. Paul, Minnesota, at the age of 93 years. Blessed be her memory. Elaine is survived by: daughters, Karen Kegley of Richfield, MN, Janet Quigley of Oswego, IL, and Wanda (David) DeRemer of Golden Valley, MN; grandsons, Jonathan Jennifer) Kegley of Carver, MN, Ben (Jessica) Quigley of Yorkville, IL, and Dunham DeRemer of Golden Valley, MN; step-grandson Michael DeRemer of Minneapolis, MN; five great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Elmer on August 24, 2015; a son Randall Elmer in 1969; sons-in-law Tom Kegley and Bruce Quigley; parents, Arthur and Gertrude Panning; brothers Harold Panning and Wilbert Panning; parents-in-law, Otto and Bertha Rose; and many other close family members and friends. Arrangements by Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com. Please click on obituaries and guest book.
