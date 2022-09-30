Eileen R. Krueger

Eileen Rita Krueger, age 85, of Waconia passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.

Mass of Christian Burial held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Monday, October 3 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.

