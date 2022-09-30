Eileen R. Krueger

Eileen Rita Krueger, age 85, of Waconia passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home with her family by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial held Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held Monday, October 3 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Eileen was born March 24, 1937, in Montgomery, MN to Edward and Adeline Filipek. She was proud of her Czechoslovakian heritage. After graduating high school, she moved to Minneapolis with close girlfriends. In 1971, Eileen moved to St. Bonifacius with her family. She worked at Honeywell where she was employed for 35 years. Eileen was a dedicated Avon and Shaklee representative for over 40 years and participated in organizations such as St. Boni Busy Bees, the American Legion and the VFW - Auxiliary.
Eileen loved fishing, playing card games, including Cribbage, Euchre and Sheephead. She also enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends; betting a few pennies at a time. Grandma K was known for her baking including kolackies, her famous carrot cake, and applesauce.
Eileen enjoyed going on many vacations with her friends and family over the years. Some of her favorites were Voyageur National Park, along with other northern Minnesota resorts. She cherished her family vacations in Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Wisconsin, plus visiting her daughter in Chicago to spend summers with her granddaughter. Eileen was proud of her two grandson's achievements in high school and college sports, and what intelligent and caring men they became.
Eileen was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Adeline Filipek; sisters Dorothy (Warren) Becker, Leona (Francis) Trinka; brothers Raymond (Helen) Filipek), Norman Filipek.
Eileen is survived by her loving family: daughters Linda (Steve) Boll of Norwood Young America, Angela Krueger of Chicago, IL; grandchildren Craig Boll and special friend Steph Eastburn, Ryan (Lexi) Boll, Adeline Krueger; sister Gladys Baird of Oklahoma; brothers and sisters-in-law Alvin Filipek of Bloomington, Kenneth (Joy) Filipek of England, Linda Filipek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
