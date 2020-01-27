Eileen M. Vanderlinde, age 68 of St. Bonifacius, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes and Father Stan Mader as Celebrants of the Mass. Visitation was Friday 4-8 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church and one hour prior to the Mass on Saturday. Interment St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Eileen was born on May 13, 1951 in Watertown, the daughter of Alphonse and Harriet (Hauwiller) Vanderlinde. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius. Eileen was employed at Elim Nursing Home in Watertown. She retired after 45 years of dedicated service to them. Her family meant everything to her. She was willing to help out wherever she was needed. She also had a special relationship with all her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed playing board games with them and watching movies. She would always volunteer to take them to the local park to play. Eileen had many hobbies including Cross-stitch. She has done many quilt blocks, tablecloths, dish towels, and pillow cases. She loved doing Search A Word Puzzles, playing Bingo and going for daily walks. Eileen volunteered for Feed My Starving Children and for many years she was a regular blood donor at the VA. Eileen enjoyed watching classic TV shows such as Little House on the Prairie, The Waltons, Bonanza, and Walker Texas Ranger. Eileen never forgot anyone’s birthday or wedding anniversary. She would often quiz her siblings on who’s birthday was coming up next. (This was especially true if her birthday was next in line!) Hugs…she gave the greatest hugs! Sometimes she almost squeezed the air right out you. Those of you that were fortunate enough to receive a hug from Eileen know what we are talking about. We will miss those hugs! Eileen’s learning disability presented daily obstacles, but to her they were never a challenge. She never got angry at what life tossed her way or about how other people may have perceived her. Anger and revenge were words she did not understand. Instead, she greeted everyone and everything with a cheerful outlook, enthusiasm, and a huge smile. Eileen’s ever-present optimism allowed her to live a life of honesty, loyalty, and trustworthiness. We can learn so much from her example. Eileen was a treasured member of our family and we will miss her dearly. Eileen was preceded in death by her father Alphonse Vanderlinde; brother Steven Vanderlinde; grandparents Henry and Emily Hauwiller, Anton and Frances Vanderlinde. Eileen is survived by her loving family: mother Harriet Vanderlinde of St. Bonifacius; brothers and sisters Donald Vanderlinde of Cologne, Ruth (Tom) Zanoth of Silver Lake, Roger (Jacque) Vanderlinde of Waverly, Bonita (Randy) Rehmann of Lester Prairie, Sharon (Larry) Ketcher of Cologne, Tony (Sharon) Vanderlinde of Minnetrista, Norman (Martha) Vanderlinde of Waconia, Loren (Jenny) Vanderlinde of Maple Plain; 19 nieces and nephews; 27 great-nieces and nephews; aunt Rosemary Vanderlinde; other relatives and many friends.. Casket Bearers were (nephews) Joshua Rehmann, Kevin Ketcher, Jeff Vanderlinde, Alex Vanderlinde, Steven Zanoth, Mark Vanderlinde, Matthew Vanderlinde, Derek Vanderlinde. Honorary Casket Bearers were Eileen’s nieces. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Eileen M. Vanderlinde
