Eileen G. Salden

Eileen G. Salden, age 86, of St. Bonifacius passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius, MN with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

