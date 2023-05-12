Eileen G. Salden, age 86, of St. Bonifacius passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022 at her residence.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main Street) in St. Bonifacius, MN with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Eileen Gertrude Williams was born May 24, 1936 in Chanhassen, MN, the daughter of Raymond and Caroline (Welter) Williams. She graduated from Chaska High School. On October 18, 1955, Eileen was united in marriage to George Salden in Victoria, MN.
Eileen proudly worked for Tonka making toys for many years. She also worked at Redmond in Chanhassen before retiring.
In her free time, Eileen loved to go fishing and spend time at the cabin. She had a green thumb and rescued many plants. Eileen adored traveling and visited Florida many times. She had a calm presence and was an accepting person. She will be dearly missed.
Eileen was preceded in death by her husband George; parents Raymond and Caroline Williams; sons Kevin Salden, James Salden, Randy (Jeanne) Salden; brothers Jerome Williams, Marvin (Myrtle) Williams; sister Evangeline (Cyril) Wolf.
Eileen is survived by her loving family: children Mary (Jim) Breska of Waconia, Rick (Vickie) Salden of Waconia, Julie Salden of Pensacola, FL; grandchildren Jeremy, Eric, Jackie, Kara, Kali, Josh, Dustin, Nathan, Miranda, Tasha, Alex, Cole; honorary grandson Rio Pham; great-grandchildren Kyleigh, Danika, Cailyn, Morgan, Peyton, Alex, Jacob, Camila, Oliver, Liam, Mason, Weston; brothers Lawrence (Elaine) Williams of Shakopee, Gary (Mary) Williams of Stillwater, Raymond (Candy) Williams of Deephaven; sister Carol (Tom) Hennen of Shakopee; sister-in-law Darlene Williams; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.