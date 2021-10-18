Edward J. Klepperich, age 78, of Webster, MN passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Mankato.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church St E) in Cologne with Father Abraham George as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
Edward J. Klepperich was born March 28, 1943 in Shakopee, MN, the son of Albert and Lucille (Klotz) Klepperich.
Edward proudly served in the military and was a member of the Waconia American VFW. He was a talented carpenter/woodworker and enjoyed making picture frames. In his free time Edward loved going to Hillcrest Café for breakfast, listening to Old Tyme music and watching old cowboy movies. Edward's fondest memories were of fishing with his dad.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Lucille Klepperich; brother William Klepperich; sister Barbara Klepperich.
Edward is survived by his loving family: brother Richard (Julie) Klepperich of Webster; sisters Virginia Kramer of Buffalo, Patricia (Ray) Pink of Shakopee, Marjorie (Peter) VanSloun of Lakeville, Geneva Waller of Chaska, Donna (Doug) Sohns of Brownton; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. 952-442-2121 www.johnsonfh.com
